Giants to resume workouts after receiving test results

The San Francisco Giants were slated to resume workouts at Oracle Park on Wednesday, one day after their session was suspended due to testing delays for the coronavirus. The Giants announced that they have received all of their results from COVID-19 tests on Saturday. The team said all tests of players and staff came back negative.

The Giants had planned to stage their first intrasquad game in San Francisco on Tuesday before calling it off. Right-hander Luis Madero, 2019 first-round draft choice Hunter Bishop and two undisclosed individuals are the only known people associated with the club to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks, per the San Jose Mercury News.

--Field Level Media