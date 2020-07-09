Reports: Clippers F Leonard doesn't travel with team to Orlando

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard didn't travel with the club to Orlando on Wednesday due to a family matter, according to published reports. Leonard, 29, was granted permission by the Clippers to miss the flight. Reports indicate he is expected to arrive in Florida later this week.

It wasn't immediately known what type of issue the two-time NBA Finals MVP was dealing with. The Clippers resume the season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Leonard, who is in his first season with the team, was averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 51 games before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season. The Clippers (44-20) are in second place in the Western Conference and trail the Lakers by 5 1/2 games.

--Field Level Media