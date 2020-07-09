Cubs officially release veteran RHP Morrow

The Chicago Cubs officially released right-hander Brandon Morrow, a move that was expected after the relief pitcher underwent a minor nerve procedure. Morrow was signed by the Cubs to a minor league contract this past offseason after pitching just 35 games in his previous two-year deal with the club because of back and elbow issues.

Morrow, 35, was everything the Cubs had hoped for when they signed him to the $21 million deal before the 2018 season. He posted a 1.47 ERA with 22 saves over his initial 35 outings before the injuries started to pile up. He has not pitched in the majors since July 15, 2018. Morrow is 51-43 with a 3.96 ERA and 40 saves over his 12-year career with the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cubs.

After pitching in just 36 games from 2014-16, he revived his career by posting a 2.06 ERA over 45 games in 2017 with a Dodgers team that reached the World Series. --Field Level Media