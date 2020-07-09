Premier League: Liverpool defeat Brighton 3-1

Mohamed Salah's brace helped Liverpool defeat Brighton 2-1 in the ongoing Premier League on Wednesday (local time) at the Falmer Stadium. Liverpool, who has already secured the Premier League title, got its first goal in the sixth minute of the match as Salah registered the strike.

Two minutes later, Jordon Henderson increased the lead for Liverpool as he registered the second goal for the Reds. After managing to hang on in the first half, Brighton was able to peg one goal back just before the half time as Leandro Trossard registered the strike, bringing the scoreline to 1-2.

The ball possession was maintained by Liverpool in the second half. As a result, Salah got the match-winning goal in the 76th minute. After that, no other goals were scored and Liverpool secured a 3-1 win. Liverpool now holds an unassailable 23-point lead at the top over second-placed Manchester City.

The side will now take on Burnley on July 11. In another match played on Wednesday, Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 5-0.

Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Federico Fernandez, David Silva and Raheem Sterling registered goals for Manchester City. (ANI)