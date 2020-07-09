Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former SA cricketers criticise Lungi Ngidi's Black Lives Matter stance

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:41 IST
Former SA cricketers criticise Lungi Ngidi's Black Lives Matter stance

Former South African cricketers Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar have slammed Lungi Ngidi for his support for Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, saying the pacer should also speak up against the attacks on white farmers in the country. The 24-year-old pacer had said that the racism issue is "something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand." However, Ngidi's comments were not taken well by former wicketkeeper Rudi Steyn, who shared the article on his facebook page with Dippenaar and Symcox expressing their criticism in the comments section.

"I believe the Proteas should make a stand against racism, but if they stand up for 'Black Lives Matter' while ignoring the way white farmers are daily being 'slaughtered' like animals, they have lost my vote," wrote Styen, who has played just three Tests and one ODI for South Africa. Dippenaar, who has featured in 38 Tests and 107 ODIs for South Africa between 1999 and 2007, said: "I am afraid to say "Black Lives Matter" have become nothing more than leftist political movement.

"I would suggest that Lungi Ngidi listens a bit more to likes of Thomas Sowell, Larry Elder, Walter Williams and Milton Friedman." "All lives matter. If you want me to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Lungi then stand shoulder to shoulder with me with regards to farm attacks," he added. Former off-spinner Symcox, who played 20 Tests and 80 ODIs for South Africa, too was scathing in his criticism.

"What nonsense is this. He must take his own stand if he wishes. Stop trying to get the Proteas involved in his belief," Symcox said. "Besides the fact that right now Cricket South Africa should be closed down. A proper dog and pony show with cricket being dragged through the mud daily. Buy popcorn and watch." "Now when Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he would rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting," Symcox added. The 'Black Lives Matter' movement gathered momentum following the death of an African-American man named George Floyd when a police officer pressed his knee on his neck.

The incident triggered protests with former cricketers such as Michael Holding, Jason Holder, Darren Sammy and many more around the globe speaking up about racism. South Africa has a long history of racism where the apartheid system ended in 1994.

Farm attacks have been a crime problem in South Africa with many believing that the attacks target primarily white farmers and for many years now it has been a subject of debate and discussion..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources

Telecom Italia TIM has excluded Chinas Huawei Technologies from a tender for 5G equipment for the core network it is preparing to build in Italy and Brasil, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The list of invited supplier...

After UK lockdown delay, sculptor Anish Kapoor exhibits at Walpole's mansion

With Britains coronavirus lockdown eased, sculptor Anish Kapoor can finally exhibit his work at Houghton Hall, one of the countrys best-known stately homes. Kapoors exhibition of 24 sculptures was due go on show thoughout the grounds and hi...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as surging virus cases undermine recovery hopes

U.S. stock indexes dropped on Thursday as fears of another lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims. The Labor Departments most timely data on the economy show...

Youth Akali Dal protests increase in fuel prices

Activists of the Youth Akali Dal on Thursday held a protest against the increase in fuel prices and demanded that the state government slash taxes on petrol and diesel. Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh, who led the protest n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020