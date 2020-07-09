Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Vettel would say yes to Red Bull if offered a seat

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:41 IST
Motor racing-Vettel would say yes to Red Bull if offered a seat
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday he would say yes to Red Bull if they were to offer him a seat for next season, although Max Verstappen indicated that was unlikely to happen.

Ferrari are not extending the German's contract beyond this year, with Carlos Sainz coming in from McLaren to replace him, and Vettel faces an uncertain future with retirement a possibility. Red Bull, with whom Vettel won his titles in 2010-13, have yet to confirm British-born Thai Alex Albon as Max Verstappen's team mate beyond 2020.

"It's a winning car. I'm here to compete, I'm here to win so probably the answer would be yes," Vettel told a news conference ahead of Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix in Austria when asked how he would respond to an offer from his former employers. "I know how strong they are from the past...the team has evolved, so it's not fair to say I know the team inside out, because it also has changed and moved on, but I know why they were strong back then.

"They are still I think a contender and it's a car you can win races in, so for sure that would be interesting." The German's options have narrowed since last Sunday's Austrian season-opener, with Renault closing a door on Wednesday by announcing the return of double world champion Fernando Alonso for 2021.

Vettel confirmed he had talked informally to Renault about that vacancy. Verstappen, a multiple race winner who has a long-term contract with Red Bull, said he saw no reason for his team to change their lineup.

"I was just trying to be polite and nice by saying I could imagine it," the Dutchman said of being asked on a Red Bull television show with Vettel this week whether he would welcome the German alongside. "But I think at the moment the team is very happy with both of us. I am also really happy with Alex as a teammate, he's a very nice guy in the team which is good for everyone...we both give good feedback to the team and he's a fast guy.

"So I don't think there's any reason to change and I think (team boss) Christian (Horner) and (Red Bull motorsport consultant) Helmut (Marko) can back that up."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Seoul mayor found dead after leaving message 'like a will'

Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message like a will. After a search involving hundreds of police, the mayors body was found at Mt Bu...

55-hr COVID lockdown in UP again from Friday night: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, permitting movements only for providing medical and essential services in the stateThe curbs have been imposed in the state to check ...

Goyal holds meeting with Sovereign Funds, Institutional Investors

New Delhi,&#160;Jul 9 PTI&#160;Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a&#160;meeting with sovereign funds and institutional investors on ways to promote investments in the country. In the meeting,&#160;the minister spo...

Telangana Cong leader alleges demolition of places of worship in Secretariat complex

Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday alleged some places of worship have been brought down during the ongoing demolition of the Secretariat complex here to pave the way for a new building. Shabbir, a Member of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020