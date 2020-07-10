Left Menu
Soccer-Midtjylland beat rivals Copenhagen to claim Danish league title

AGF Aarhus are third on 57 points. Midtjylland and Copenhagen have now each claimed three titles in the last six years, with Aalborg the last team outside of that pair to lift the league trophy back in 2014.

FC Midtjylland scored three second-half goals as they came from behind to beat title rivals FC Copenhagen 3-1 and be crowned champions of Denmark's Superliga in front of 4,800 fans on Thursday, almost a year after the season kicked off.

The hosts fell behind when Mohammed Daramy put defending champions Copenhagen ahead after 22 minutes, but a Sory Kaba penalty just past the hour ignited the supporters allowed into the 11,432-capacity MCR Arena in Herning and the team responded. Anders Dreyer put Midtjylland in the driving seat when he picked up the ball outside the box and let fly with a stunning shot that flew into the top corner 16 minutes later.

FC Copenhagen struggled to respond and when Awer Mabil scored for the home side nine minutes from time it signaled the start of the celebrations, with fireworks being shot into the air shortly after the full-time whistle sounded. Having started the campaign on July 12 last year, the win put Midtjylland on 78 points after 32 games with four games left to play, a massive 17 points ahead of second-placed Copenhagen. AGF Aarhus are third on 57 points.

Midtjylland and Copenhagen have now each claimed three titles in the last six years, with Aalborg the last team outside of that pair to lift the league trophy back in 2014.

