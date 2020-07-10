Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians' Reyes apologizes for not being safe at party

I really apologize and I swear it won't happen again." Reyes is beginning his first full season with the Indians. Reyes, who turned 25 on Tuesday, batted .249 with 81 RBIs last season but also struck out 156 times in 150 games. Outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. is close to returning to the squad after testing negative on his latest coronavirus test.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 03:13 IST
Indians' Reyes apologizes for not being safe at party

Cleveland Indians outfielder Franmil Reyes apologized Thursday for his recent actions at a Fourth of July party. Reyes was spotted on social media at the party and he wasn't wearing a mask or practicing social distancing measures.

The Indians kept Reyes away from their training camp until he was tested for COVID-19 by the club. He was cleared after testing negative and returned to the team on Wednesday. "I really apologize, because I was not protecting myself and my teammates," Reyes told reporters Thursday during a video call from Progressive Field. "I learned from it and it won't happen again. I really don't want to stop practicing. I really apologize and I swear it won't happen again."

Reyes is beginning his first full season with the Indians. He smacked 37 homers while splitting last season between the San Diego Padres and Indians. Reyes, who turned 25 on Tuesday, batted .249 with 81 RBIs last season but also struck out 156 times in 150 games.

Outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. is close to returning to the squad after testing negative on his latest coronavirus test. DeShields tested positive last week. DeShields, 27, was acquired from Texas in the offseason deal that included Cleveland sending two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers.

DeShields has a .246 career average in five major league seasons, all with the Rangers. The speedster has 106 stolen bases, 18 homers and 126 RBIs in 539 games. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Search resumes for 'Glee' star feared drowned on lake; David Attenborough in appeal to save charity behind London Zoo and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Search resumes for Glee star feared drowned on lakeThe search resumed on Thursday for former Glee star Naya Rivera who is feared to have drowned while boating on a lake north of Los Angel...

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon plans at least $100 mln to keep Zoox talent after $1.3 bln deal

Amazon.com Inc plans to create at least 100 million in stock awards to retain the 900-plus employees of Zoox, the self-driving car startup it offered to buy last month, and can walk away from the deal if large numbers of them turn down job ...

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again after dispute over gag order -attorney

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohens lawyer said....

Odd News Roundup: Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball gameWith their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an ima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020