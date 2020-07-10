Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran forward Salomon Kalou joins Brazil's Botafogo

Brazilian media said his contract with Botafogo runs through the end of 2021. Kalou played for Chelsea between 2006-12 and represented the Ivory Coast at two World Cups.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 10-07-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 09:30 IST
Veteran forward Salomon Kalou joins Brazil's Botafogo

Former Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has joined Brazilian club Botafogo after leaving Hertha Berlin in Germany. The former Chelsea player, who will turn 35 next month, made the announcement in a video posted Thursday by the Rio de Janeiro-based club on its social media channels.

Kalou was suspended by Hertha Berlin in May after almost six years at the club because of a video he posted of himself violating social distancing rules during the pandemic, shaking hands with teammates and interrupting a medical checkup of another player. Brazilian media said his contract with Botafogo runs through the end of 2021.

Kalou played for Chelsea between 2006-12 and represented the Ivory Coast at two World Cups. He also helped his country win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. Botafogo also recently signed another veteran, 33-year-old Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda.

Botafogo is among the top clubs in Rio, but has finished near the bottom of the Brazilian league standings. The Brazilian championship is scheduled to begin on Aug. 9 after a three-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Holding breaks down while talking about racism his parents faced

West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding struggled to hold back tears on a live broadcast while talking about the racism his parents faced, a day after his powerful speech on the sensitive subject. Ahead of day one of the first Test b...

Rajnath Singh to meet CDS, three service chiefs on current situation on LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will meet Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs to discuss the current situation on the Line of Actual Control LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The meeting will also review t...

4 held with drugs, cash in West Bengal's Malda

Four persons were arrested with drugs and cash in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kaliachak police station on Thursday arrested Sufia Bibi, Harmuj Sk, Md Kurban Sk and Md Hadaitullah Sk...

Australia limits number of citizens returning as virus surges

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the countrys second most populous city. Sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020