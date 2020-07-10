Left Menu
Motor racing-Russia to allow spectators at Sochi Formula One race

Russia will allow spectators to attend its Formula One grand prix in Sochi in September after the season started behind closed doors in Austria last weekend, race organisers said on Friday. No spectators, sponsors or VIP guests have been allowed to attend but Formula One has said it hoped that might change later in the year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:34 IST
Russia will allow spectators to attend its Formula One grand prix in Sochi in September after the season started behind closed doors in Austria last weekend, race organisers said on Friday. The Sept. 27 race will be round 10 of a championship which has had its schedule ripped up and rewritten due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This will be an incredible festival for the widest audience possible," said Alexey Titov, chief executive of promoter ROSGONKI, in a statement http://www.sochiautodrom.ru. "The event attendance remains at a good level year on year, and we are confident that the difficulties of this year will not become a special obstacle for motorsport fans.

"We are meticulously preparing to receive spectators safely and looking forward to seeing everyone in the Olympic Park," he added. Tickets for the race went back on sale after confirmation of the date on Friday.

Russia's death toll from the novel coronavirus edged past 11,000 on Friday, with the country reporting 174 new deaths in the past 24 hours. The nationwide tally of infections stands at 713,936, the world's fourth highest case load.

Formula One started the season under strict health and safety conditions with teams distanced from each other in 'bubbles' within the paddock. No spectators, sponsors or VIP guests have been allowed to attend but Formula One has said it hoped that might change later in the year.

