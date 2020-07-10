Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wimbledon to allocate prize money despite cancellation

The pandemic forced officials to cancel the tournament for the first time since 1945. “We are pleased that our insurance policy has allowed us to recognize the impact of the cancellation on the players and that we are now in a position to offer this payment as a reward for the hard work they have invested in building their ranking to a point where they would have gained direct entry into The Championships 2020,” Lewis said.

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:44 IST
Wimbledon to allocate prize money despite cancellation

Wimbledon will pay out $12.5 million in prize money to 620 players despite the tournament's cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Club said Friday. After consulting with its insurance provider, club officials said 256 players who would have competed in the main draw will each receive 25,000 pounds ($31,000), while 224 players who would have competed in qualifying will each receive 12,500 pounds ($15,600).

“Immediately following the cancellation of The Championships, we turned our attention to how we could assist those who help make Wimbledon happen," All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said. In addition, 120 players who would have competed in doubles will each receive 6,250 pounds ($7,800); 16 players who would have competed in the wheelchair events will each receive 6,000 pounds ($7,500); and four players who would have competed in the quad wheelchair events will each receive 5,000 pounds ($6,200).

“We know these months of uncertainty have been very worrying for these groups, including the players, many of whom have faced financial difficulty during this period and who would have quite rightly anticipated the opportunity to earn prize money at Wimbledon based on their world ranking,” Lewis said. The pandemic forced officials to cancel the tournament for the first time since 1945.

“We are pleased that our insurance policy has allowed us to recognize the impact of the cancellation on the players and that we are now in a position to offer this payment as a reward for the hard work they have invested in building their ranking to a point where they would have gained direct entry into The Championships 2020,” Lewis said. The club also announced that the grass court seeding formula used since 2002 “has served its time." Beginning in 2021, seeding for the men's singles draw will be based solely on ranking, the club said, but there will be no change to the method of seeding for the women.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany says suspected Egyptian spy had no access to sensitive data

A member of staff at the German government press office suspected of working for Egyptian intelligence did not have access to sensitive information, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.The case was mentioned in the BfV domestic i...

WHO sets up panel to review handling of COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organisation on Friday announced setting up of an independent panel of experts to review the handling of the Covid- 19 pandemic and the response by governments worldwide. The announcement was made after strong criticism by ...

ANALYSIS-Pandemic-hit nations urged to hold nerve on climate finance for the poor

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, July 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - East African nation Rwanda was one of the first countries to submit a stronger climate action plan to the United Nations this year - and it hopes that can serve as a basis for...

France urges Netanyahu not to annex parts of West Bank

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to annex occupied territory in the West Bank, warning that it would violate international law and threaten long-term peace efforts. The two leaders spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020