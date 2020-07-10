Left Menu
Development News Edition

First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans

13, and the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi two weeks later could be the first Formula One race this season with fans. But Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said he hopes spectators can attend can attend the race in Sochi later this year. “Russia is ready to receive the Formula 1 teams and spectators.

PTI | Spielberg | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:07 IST
First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans

The first Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello will be held on Sept. 13, and the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi two weeks later could be the first Formula One race this season with fans. The F1 season started last weekend in Austria with no fans at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said he hopes spectators can attend can attend the race in Sochi later this year.

“Russia is ready to receive the Formula 1 teams and spectators. The government will provide all the assistance required during the preparation and delivery of the competition," Chernyshenko said Friday. "It will be an important event for Russian sport.” It was not immediately clear how many fans Russian authorities hope to allow inside the 55,000-capacity Sochi Autodrom. “This will be an incredible festival for the widest audience possible," said Alexey Titov, the CEO of state-backed race promoter Rosgonki.

"We are confident that the difficulties of this year will not become a special obstacle for motorsport fans. We are meticulously preparing to receive spectators safely and looking forward to seeing everyone.” Both races were added to the calendar by F1 organizers on Friday, taking the number of scheduled races so far this season to 10 — all of them in Europe. “Everybody has done an extraordinary job to bring back racing. To hear that more races have been put on the calendar is great news,” Williams team principal Claire Williams said.

“Mugello is an unknown. We used to go testing there many, many moons ago. It will give the engineers a test.” It will be the first time since 2006 that two races will be held in Italy. F1 still hopes to have 15-18 races and to finish the season in December with races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

“We had great start to our season in Austria last weekend and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020,” F1 chairman Chase Carey said. “We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix.” Mugello is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) from Florence. It has never staged an F1 race but has hosted F2 and MotoGP races, as well as previously being a Ferrari test track. Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel did a test drive there last month.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Finding hope in calamity: how UN humanitarians cope on the frontline

What does it take to help the worlds most vulnerable people, often in dangerous and unstable situations, and at considerable personal risk In the latest season of award-winning UN podcast, Awake At Night, host Melissa Fleming speaks to some...

Woman wanted in gold smuggling case booked under UAPA: NIA to Kerala HC

A former woman employee of the UAE consulate, key suspect in the gold smuggling bid through diplomatic baggage, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the National Investigation Agency NIA informed the Kerala High Cou...

Short-term lockdowns not of any help in controlling COVID-19: AIIMS director

Short-term lockdowns will not be of any help in arresting the transmission of coronavirus, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Friday as cities like Pune in Maharashtra announced shutdowns of up to 10 days to stem the spread of the pande...

Cong demands judicial probe by SC judge into entire Dubey episode

The Congress demanded a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge on Friday into the entire episode involving gangster Vikas Dubey and the alleged politician-criminal nexus in Uttar Pradesh to bring out the truth about those who had granted p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020