Left Menu
Development News Edition

Formula 1 adds Mugello and Sochi to its revised 2020 calendar

Formula 1 one Friday announced the addition of Mugello and Sochi in its revised 2020 race calendar.

ANI | Englewood | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:24 IST
Formula 1 adds Mugello and Sochi to its revised 2020 calendar
Formula 1 logo . Image Credit: ANI

Formula 1 one Friday announced the addition of Mugello and Sochi in its revised 2020 race calendar. "Italy's spectacular Mugello circuit will host a Grand Prix for the very first time in September, as Formula 1 announced the Tuscan Grand Prix and the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi have been added to the revised 2020 race calendar," Formula 1 said in a statement.

Mugello is owned by Ferrari, and the circuit's first F1 event - set for September 11-13, the weekend after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza - is set to be a celebration in more ways than one, given it will mark the Scuderia's 1000th race in the world championship. A regular on the MotoGP calendar, Mugello will be the fourth Italian circuit, after Monza, Imola and the fabled road course at Pescara, used just once in 1957, to host a world championship race. F1 cars have tested at the circuit many times, however, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc doing so prior to the season opener and raving about its fast and flowing nature.

The addition of Mugello and Sochi, which will take place September 25-27, brings the current number of confirmed races in 2020 to ten, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. As stated previously, Formula 1 expects the revised 2020 season to have between 15 and 18 races. Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1, expressed delight over the addition of Mugello and Sochi.

"We are delighted to announce Mugello and Sochi will be part of the 2020 calendar and want to thank all our partners for their support in recent weeks," Carey said in a statement. "We had great start to our season in Austria last weekend and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020. The Russian Grand Prix is a major moment in our season and we are looking forward to being back in Sochi in September. We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari's 1000 Grand Prix. Both races will be a huge boost for fans with more announcements on the next races in our calendar coming in the weeks ahead, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court ruling on Oklahoma tribal land raises questions for oil industry

A U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing about half of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land has implications for oil and gas development in the state, raising complex regulatory and tax questions that could take years to settle, ac...

CM Yogi issues directives on special sanitisation campaign in UP from Saturday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to officials concerned for the special cleanliness and sanitization campaign, beginning on Saturday. In a video conference with all divisional commissioners, district magist...

Derailed economic activities getting back on track amid unlocking: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that with the unlocking of the economy, several disrupted activities were getting back on track. Speaking in Rohtak, Khattar said the revenue generation of the state has also increas...

COVID test conducted on CPI(M) members during state committee meet

The CPIM on Friday conducted rapid antibody test to check coronavirus infection on around 70 of its West Bengal state committee members who attended a meeting here, party sources said. Samples collected by the partys medical cell will be se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020