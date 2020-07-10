Formula 1 adds Mugello and Sochi to its revised 2020 calendar

Formula 1 one Friday announced the addition of Mugello and Sochi in its revised 2020 race calendar. "Italy's spectacular Mugello circuit will host a Grand Prix for the very first time in September, as Formula 1 announced the Tuscan Grand Prix and the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi have been added to the revised 2020 race calendar," Formula 1 said in a statement.

Mugello is owned by Ferrari, and the circuit's first F1 event - set for September 11-13, the weekend after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza - is set to be a celebration in more ways than one, given it will mark the Scuderia's 1000th race in the world championship. A regular on the MotoGP calendar, Mugello will be the fourth Italian circuit, after Monza, Imola and the fabled road course at Pescara, used just once in 1957, to host a world championship race. F1 cars have tested at the circuit many times, however, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc doing so prior to the season opener and raving about its fast and flowing nature.

The addition of Mugello and Sochi, which will take place September 25-27, brings the current number of confirmed races in 2020 to ten, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. As stated previously, Formula 1 expects the revised 2020 season to have between 15 and 18 races. Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1, expressed delight over the addition of Mugello and Sochi.

"We are delighted to announce Mugello and Sochi will be part of the 2020 calendar and want to thank all our partners for their support in recent weeks," Carey said in a statement. "We had great start to our season in Austria last weekend and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020. The Russian Grand Prix is a major moment in our season and we are looking forward to being back in Sochi in September. We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari's 1000 Grand Prix. Both races will be a huge boost for fans with more announcements on the next races in our calendar coming in the weeks ahead, he added. (ANI)