Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welsh government allows recreational cricket from July 13

The Welsh Government has given its permission for recreational cricket in Wales to return from July 13, Cricket Wales announced on Friday.

ANI | Cardiff | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:24 IST
Welsh government allows recreational cricket from July 13
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Welsh Government has given its permission for recreational cricket in Wales to return from July 13, Cricket Wales announced on Friday. "Cricket Wales welcomes the First Minister's announcement at lunchtime today, Friday 10th July, which stated that organised, outdoor activities, including cricket - for up to 30 people - will be permitted in Wales from Monday 13th July," Cricket Wales said in a statement.

Cricket Wales said that the purpose of the guidelines that it will issue shortly will be to offer "practical guidance" to players and clubs on the steps they should take while undertaking recreational cricket activity in Wales. "As of 13 July 2020, recreational cricket matches and outdoor practice sessions can take place, but with some adaptations in place to mitigate the transmission risk of COVID-19, and with overall group size participating, including any coaches and officials, being limited to 30 people in total," the statement read.

Cricket Wales CEO, Leshia Hawkins, said they are "absolutely thrilled" with the news. "We are absolutely thrilled with the news today, and as I know the Cricket Family in Wales will be. There has been an extraordinary amount of work by Cricket Wales staff and Club and League volunteers behind the scenes over the last few months to get us to today I must say a huge thank you to them," Hawkins said in a statement.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also welcomed the decision as the board tweeted, "We are delighted that the Welsh Government have given their permission for recreational cricket in Wales to return from Monday 13th July. We are working with @CricketWales and will publish the guidelines for the safe return of the club game in Wales shortly." (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court ruling on Oklahoma tribal land raises questions for oil industry

A U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing about half of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land has implications for oil and gas development in the state, raising complex regulatory and tax questions that could take years to settle, ac...

CM Yogi issues directives on special sanitisation campaign in UP from Saturday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to officials concerned for the special cleanliness and sanitization campaign, beginning on Saturday. In a video conference with all divisional commissioners, district magist...

Derailed economic activities getting back on track amid unlocking: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that with the unlocking of the economy, several disrupted activities were getting back on track. Speaking in Rohtak, Khattar said the revenue generation of the state has also increas...

COVID test conducted on CPI(M) members during state committee meet

The CPIM on Friday conducted rapid antibody test to check coronavirus infection on around 70 of its West Bengal state committee members who attended a meeting here, party sources said. Samples collected by the partys medical cell will be se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020