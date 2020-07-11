WIndies lead England by 114 runs on 1st innings on Day 3

Half-centuries by Kragg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich set up the West Indies' first-innings lead of 114 against England on day three of the first Test at the empty Rose Bowl on Friday

The West Indies, resuming the day on 57-1, was all out for 318 less than an hour before stumps on the first full day of the rain-affected test. In the middle session, it surpassed England's first total of 204

At the end of the day, England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley somehow survived 10 overs of zippy bowling that relentlessly attacked the off stump. They made 10 and 5 respectively to have England 15 without loss and their deficit down to 99.