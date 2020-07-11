Left Menu
WIndies lead England by 114 runs on 1st innings on Day 3

In the middle session it surpassed England's first total of 204 At the end of the day, England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley somehow survived 10 overs of zippy bowling that relentlessly attacked the off stump. They made 10 and 5 respectively to have England 15 without loss and their deficit down to 99.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 11-07-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 00:04 IST
Half-centuries by Kragg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich set up the West Indies' first-innings lead of 114 against England on day three of the first Test at the empty Rose Bowl on Friday

At the end of the day, England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley somehow survived 10 overs of zippy bowling that relentlessly attacked the off stump. They made 10 and 5 respectively to have England 15 without loss and their deficit down to 99.

