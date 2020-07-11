WIndies lead England by 114 runs on 1st innings on Day 3
In the middle session it surpassed England's first total of 204 At the end of the day, England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley somehow survived 10 overs of zippy bowling that relentlessly attacked the off stump. They made 10 and 5 respectively to have England 15 without loss and their deficit down to 99.PTI | Southampton | Updated: 11-07-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 00:04 IST
Half-centuries by Kragg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich set up the West Indies' first-innings lead of 114 against England on day three of the first Test at the empty Rose Bowl on Friday
The West Indies, resuming the day on 57-1, was all out for 318 less than an hour before stumps on the first full day of the rain-affected test. In the middle session, it surpassed England's first total of 204
At the end of the day, England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley somehow survived 10 overs of zippy bowling that relentlessly attacked the off stump. They made 10 and 5 respectively to have England 15 without loss and their deficit down to 99.
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- West Indies
- Shane Dowrich
- Rory Burns
- Dom Sibley
ALSO READ
Soccer-Australia slams England for voting against Women's World Cup bid
Cricket-England's Crawley faces 'odd' No 3 battle with Denly
Cricket-England's Crawley faces 'odd' No 3 battle with Denly
Church of England needs to review statues over slavery, archbishop says
Cricket-Root reminds England of Windies' bowling depth