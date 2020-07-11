Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead

That left the world number 29 Morikawa, whose two-day total marked the second lowest in course history, three shots clear of Justin Thomas (66) and Kevin Streelman (64), whose afternoon rounds were also interrupted by a weather delay. Sam Burns (66) and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (68) lurked four back of the rising 23-year-old Morikawa, who had made 22 consecutive cuts to start his pro career before missing his first two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 07:53 IST
Golf-Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead

Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club before this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a three-shot, second-round lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Friday.

Morikawa, who began the day with a one-shot lead, was four under after 15 holes when play was halted for 77 minutes due to dangerous weather. After the break he added two more birdies for a six-under 66 to reach 13 under on the week. That left the world number 29 Morikawa, whose two-day total marked the second lowest in course history, three shots clear of Justin Thomas (66) and Kevin Streelman (64), whose afternoon rounds were also interrupted by a weather delay.

Sam Burns (66) and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (68) lurked four back of the rising 23-year-old Morikawa, who had made 22 consecutive cuts to start his pro career before missing his first two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship. He has bounced back in a big way at Muirfield.

"We talk about the course, I think it does fit my eye," Morikawa said of the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout. "I've been able to leave myself some really good numbers into approach shots. I've been keeping myself in the fairway for the most part, and that obviously helps."

Morikawa, who began his day on the back nine, reached the turn at one under after mixing three birdies with two bogeys. He caught fire at the par-four second when he made the first of four consecutive birdies. The American then needed four shots to reach the green at the par-four sixth hole, where he went on to make a bogey before play was interrupted.

Among those likely to miss the cut in the round, which was called for darkness with a handful of players still in the field, were world number six Brooks Koepka, three time major champion Jordan Spieth and Englishman Justin Rose. This week's event was added to the PGA Tour's calendar in place of the John Deere Classic, which was supposed to be held in Illinois but was cancelled due to state-related challenges regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state records another day of high coronavirus infections

Australias second most-populous state on Saturday reported one of its highest daily increases in new coronavirus infections and warned the numbers would get worse before they got better as it began its first weekend under a six-week lockdow...

Indian Ambassador holds virtual interaction with Sikh leaders in US

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has held a virtual interaction with members of the Sikh community in the United States, during which the participating diaspora leaders pledged to contribute in Indias development with parti...

Golf-Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead

Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club before this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a three-shot, second-round lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Friday.Morik...

Badminton-BWF seeking further advice on Chinese tournaments

The Badminton World Federation BWF are seeking more information from China about its decision to cancel all international sport in the country this year before they make a decision on the season-ending World Tour Finals. The World Tour Fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020