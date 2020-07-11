Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry will continue to help needy former sportspersons: Rijiju

I feel very sad when athletes are not given respect and dignity." Bahadur Singh quit as athletics chief coach on June 30 in accordance with the ministry guidelines that do not allow people above 70 years of age in coaching staff at national camps. Rijiju described Singh as an "iconic figure" in Indian sports and said his retirement will mark the "end of an era".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 17:42 IST
Ministry will continue to help needy former sportspersons: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said they will continue to offer financial help to the needy former sportspersons since they deserve "respect and dignity" for the dedication with which they served the country. The ministry has been providing financial assistance to former athletes like 1998 Bangkok Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh in their times of crisis.

"I feel very said when former athletes don't have money for their medical treatment or their living condition is very bad. So, as far as possible we try to provide financial help to all the past and present sportspersons," he said at a virtual farewell of former athletics chief coach Bahadur Singh. "There are a lot of athletes who win medals and achieve success and their commercial value is high. And there are also a lot of athletes who dedicated their lives for country's sport but for some reason could not achieve success. They are forgotten by the society.

"So, we will continue to provide financial assistance to all those sports persons who have represented the country in international events but currently facing financial problems in life." He said his ministry gives utmost importance to the athletes. "The athletes should be given respect and dignity at every level of the society. If we are not doing that, we are giving a wrong message. I feel very sad when athletes are not given respect and dignity." Bahadur Singh quit as athletics chief coach on June 30 in accordance with the ministry guidelines that do not allow people above 70 years of age in coaching staff at national camps.

Rijiju described Singh as an "iconic figure" in Indian sports and said his retirement will mark the "end of an era". "Two decades as a top athlete, winning gold medals in the Asians Games and other international events (in shot put), and then nearly three decades as a coach is something difficult to match. You will continue to inspire the Indian sporting fraternity in future also," the minister said.

"The athletes will try to emulate you and we need to find many more Bahadur Singhs in the years to come." Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra described Singh as a distinguished personality in Indian sports. "Bahadur ji has helped develop a culture in the AFI and I hope the athletes will emulate him," Batra said.

South Asian Athletics Federation President Lalit Bhanot said the AFI will continue to use Singh's services in various capacities. "It is just a formal retirement but Bahadur ji will continue to be involved with the AFI. He will continue to be associated with AFI and guide us in the monitoring of the national camps," Bhanot said.

Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan, IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta, former IOA Secretary General Randhir Singh, former athletes P T Usha, Anju Bobby George and Sriram Singh, and current athletes Hima Das and M R Poovamma also wished Singh well in his future endeavours..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold smuggling case: Cong, BJP youth outfits continue protests

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 11 PTI Continuing their protests for the second day, demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case, youth outfits of the Congress and BJP on Saturday held state-wide a...

UGC directive on final exams will adversely affect interests of students: Mamata to PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to re-examine the UGC directive that mandated final examinations in colleges and universities by September-end. In her letter, the chie...

Why is Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sharing details of those who have donated money to the PM Cares Fund and asked if he was scared of doing so. He claimed everyone knows that Chinese c...

D-Mart Q1 net down 87.6 pc to Rs 40 cr; sales drop 33 pc to Rs 3,883 cr

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an 87.59 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 40.08 crore for the June quarter, impacted by the COVID-19 crisisThe company had posted a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020