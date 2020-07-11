Hamilton takes pole position at F1's rain-soaked Styrian GP

Left Menu
It was the Mercedes driver's record-extending 89th career pole and particularly impressive as he first beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's mark and then his own leading mark on his final lap. “That was awesome,” Hamilton said after placing 1.216 seconds ahead of Verstappen and 1.398 clear of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

World champion Lewis Hamilton showed he's still the best driver in wet conditions, keeping his composure on a rain-drenched track to take pole position Saturday for the Styrian Grand Prix. It was the Mercedes driver's record-extending 89th career pole and particularly impressive as he first beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's mark and then his own leading mark on his final lap.

"That was awesome," Hamilton said after placing 1.216 seconds ahead of Verstappen and 1.398 clear of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas could only qualify in fourth place after taking pole position and winning last Sunday's Austrian GP. It was another dismal day for Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel 10th and Charles Leclerc 11th.

Driving rain washed out the third and final practice session at midday and threatened to qualify altogether. But the cars managed to finally get out onto the Red Bull Ring at around 3:45 p.m. local time (1345 GMT) even though rain was still lashing down. In the event of a complete washout, qualifying would have been moved to Sunday morning.

With drivers told the rain would soon get heavier, they were advised to post a solid time quickly in order to get into the second part of qualifying. Verstappen said "I can't see a thing" and Romain Grosjean slid off the track into gravel.

Some unexpected names popped up at the top of the leaderboard before the order was restored as Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen swapped leading times. "Leave me to it," Hamilton said over the radio, trying to keep his concentration with water spraying everywhere in front and around him.

With two minutes left in Q1, Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi lost control of his Alfa Romeo and it swerved sideways and then backwards into a crash barrier. His car had to be lifted off the track. The rain fell so heavily throughout the morning that firefighters had to remove excess water from the roof of one empty hospitality building. The race is being held without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race is changing names from last week but is still being held at the same track in Spielberg, which is surrounded by the Styrian mountains.

