Palace crumbles: Pistons' former home demolished

The Palace of Auburn Hills, former home of the Detroit Pistons, was demolished on Saturday morning. The shell and roof of the 32-year-old arena in Auburn Hills, Mich., crumbled in a series of controlled explosions.

The Palace opened in 1988 and held more than 22,000 fans for NBA games. The Pistons played there from 1988-2017 and the WNBA's Detroit Shock called it home from 1998-2009.

