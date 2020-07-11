Left Menu
Report: NFLPA sends economic counterproposal to NFL

That proposal reportedly was met with criticism among the players on Tuesday. Per Pelissero, the NFLPA offered the following in its counterproposal: no escrow of 2020 salaries, a flat salary cap of $198.2 million for 2021 and to spread the 2020 revenue loss against the cap over the next decade (2022-30).

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 23:09 IST
The league proposed 35 percent of players salaries to be held in escrow to help cushion the financial blow the NFL is anticipating amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Pixabay

The NFL Players Association issued an economic counterproposal to the league ahead of a scheduled conference call on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The league proposed 35 percent of players salaries to be held in escrow to help cushion the financial blow the NFL is anticipating amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Pelissero, the NFLPA offered the following in its counterproposal: no escrow of 2020 salaries, a flat salary cap of $198.2 million for 2021 and to spread the 2020 revenue loss against the cap over the next decade (2022-30). Another component of the counterproposal by the NFLPA, per Pelissero, focuses on paying players a "COVID-19 risk stipend" of up to $500,000 if games are cancelled. The exact figure would depend on when cancellation occurs among other factors, he added.

A significant decrease in revenues could have major salary cap implications in 2021, perhaps causing the cap to fall instead of the increases that have become the norm. Previous reports have said the NFL and union have discussed possible moves to ensure a smoother cap, potentially borrowing from future revenues, including the expected boom once the league signs new television deals. The members of the NFL Management Council Executive Committee and NFLPA Executive Committee are slated to have a conference call Monday to iron out any outstanding issues -- such as testing protocols and compensation -- prior to players reporting for training camp later this month.

