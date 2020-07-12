Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

The games are slated to resume in a Stanley Cup tournament in Canada without fans in attendance, after players ratified a return-to-play plan and extension of a labor deal. Report: Bengals WR Green to play on franchise tag The Cincinnati Bengals expect veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag rather than sign a long-term extension, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 05:23 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19

League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday. "There are unknown effects it has on lung capacity, unknown effects it has on cardiac health," one general manager of a team entering the NBA bubble told ESPN on the condition of anonymity. League committed to playing full 2020-2021 season, Bettman says

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Saturday the league remained committed to playing a full 2020-2021 season and could even push the start until November or December to accommodate the end of its current season, which resumes Aug. 1. Play was put on hold four months ago due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The games are slated to resume in a Stanley Cup tournament in Canada without fans in attendance, after players ratified a return-to-play plan and extension of a labor deal. Flames' Hamonic first NHL player to opt out of restart

Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic on Friday night opted out of the restart to become the first NHL player to express he will skip the remainder of the season. Hamonic made the decision just hours after the league and players union each ratified the return-to-play plan. The season will start Aug. 1 with a 24-team playoff tournament after being halted for 4 1/2 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Canada's oil-producing Alberta looks to NHL to boost hard-hit economy

Canada's oil-producing province of Alberta, hard-hit by lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is counting on National Hockey League (NHL) games to provide a badly needed boost to morale and business. Edmonton, the provincial capital and home to the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, will be a hub city with Toronto when games resume starting on Aug. 1, the first since the league suspended the season in March. Each city will host 12 teams, sequestering players in so-called bubbles that encompass arenas, hotels and select restaurants. OCA mulls rescheduling Asian Beach Games after China decision

The Olympic Council of Asia is considering new dates for this year's Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, the OCA said on Saturday, following China's decision to cancel all international sports in the country following the COVID-19 crisis. The sixth edition of the Games was scheduled from Nov. 28-Dec. 6 but China's General Administration of Sport said on Friday the only international sports events allowed in the country this year would be trials for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Sounders, Earthquakes hold Black Lives Matter display

The Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes participated in a brief Black Lives Matter display before the start of Friday night's MLS is Back Tournament game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. Players and coaches from both teams wore Black Lives Matters T-shirts, with the team captains featuring the letters BLM on their armbands. Lightning to be cautious with Stamkos after latest injury

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not be ready for the start of training camp as he deals with a lower-body injury, general manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday. The Lightning will begin training camp on Monday without the 30-year-old star forward, who had recovered from core muscle surgery in March before being injured again in voluntary workouts. Mets' Cespedes declares he is ready to play

Yoenis Cespedes is insisting he will be ready to play when the 2020 season starts for the New York Mets on July 24. If so, his first appearance will come more than two years after he last appeared in a major league game. Warrant shows paid cover-up by NFL cornerbacks Baker, Dunbar

A search warrant allegedly indicates that NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were involved in a cover-up following their arrests for armed robbery stemming from a May 13 incident in Miramar, Fla, according to a New York Daily News report on Friday. According to the Daily News, a warrant obtained as public record from the Broward County (Fla.) Clerk of Courts cites video evidence, social media messages and additional testimony that allegedly show a payoff of $55,000 for the four victims of the alleged robbery, all of whom have since given sworn statements about being paid off to recant their original statements. Report: Bengals WR Green to play on franchise tag

The Cincinnati Bengals expect veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag rather than sign a long-term extension, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday. "They don't sound overly optimistic in Cincinnati that their best pass catcher will be locked up long term," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "They expect he'll play this year on the tag, sort of a feeling-out period for both parties.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Match called off after 14 players test positive for COVID-19

Authorities cancelled one of southern Brazils biggest footballing derbies less than 24 hours before kick-off on Saturday after 14 members of one side tested positive for COVID-19. The Santa Catarina state championship restarted on July 8 wi...

UK reports 148 coronavirus related deaths, toll rises to 44,798

London UK, July 12 SputnikANI The UK has reported 148 new coronavirus disease-related deaths over the preceding 24 hours, three times more than the corresponding rise reported on the previous day, the countrys Department of Health and Socia...

Artisans in Assam's Guwahati say orders for Durga Puja idols cancelled due to pandemic

Several idol makers in Guwahati say they are staring at huge losses amid the COVID-19 crisis as they have not yet received any orders ahead of Durga Puja festival. The government has not made it clear whether Durga Puja will be celebrated t...

Gas explosion in Tehran injures at least 1 person

Tehran Iran, July 12 SputnikANI A gas explosion at a residential building in the Iranian capital of Tehran has left at least one person injured, a representative of the citys fire department told Irans ISNA agency on Saturday. An explosion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020