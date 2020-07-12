Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Flawless play propels Justin Thomas to lead at Muirfield

But whole new day tomorrow and kind of glad I fought it out." Thomas, who has already won two PGA Tour events so far in the COVID-19 interrupted season but missed the cut at last month's travelers championship, said patience was the key in catching up on Morikawa.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 05:56 IST
Golf-Flawless play propels Justin Thomas to lead at Muirfield

Justin Thomas shot a second consecutive six-under par to seize the lead from Collin Morikawa at the third round of the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Saturday. The world number five Thomas remained bogey-free, only the third player ever to do so through 54 holes at Muirfield Village Golf Club, ending the day with a two-stroke lead over Norwegian Viktor Hovland heading into the final round of the tournament.

Morikawa, whose two-day total was the second lowest in course history, drained a 28-foot putt on the sixth hole for his second of four birdies on the day, but struggled with windy conditions on the course, shooting four bogeys to make par and slipping to third on the leaderboard. "I put myself in spots you couldn't put yourself in," the 23-year-old said. "Couldn't really figure out wind directions, how much to adjust. But whole new day tomorrow and kind of glad I fought it out."

Thomas, who has already won two PGA Tour events so far in the COVID-19 interrupted season but missed the cut at last month's travelers championship, said patience was the key in catching up on Morikawa. "I understood that it wasn't Sunday, I didn't need to press, I didn't need to try to catch him immediately," he said. "I know that I'm playing well, and I knew that I was playing well, so I just needed to keep doing what I was doing to try to move up one by one."

Thomas will have to fend off 22-year-old upstart Hovland, who won the Puerto Rico Open in February and has not finished outside the top 25 in any tournament since the tour returned from coronavirus hiatus. "If you would have asked me just a year ago, had my first pro start at Travelers last year, and to already have a win on my tour card is pretty awesome," said Hovland.

The Muirfield Village Golf Club event was added to the PGA Tour's calendar after the John Deere Classic, which was supposed to be held in Illinois, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen says NZ owes Australia nothing

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has urged his former employers to be strong in their negotiations over the future of Super Rugby and that New Zealand Rugby owed trans-Tasman neighbours Australia no favours. Tensions between the organis...

Green among latest four players to opt out

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mike Green, Vancouver Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi, Dallas Stars defenseman Roman Polak and Boston Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer will not be rejoining their teams for the NHLs Return to Play initiative. The...

Leonard serving quarantine after joining Clippers in Orlando

Kawhi Leonard has arrived in Florida and is serving his quarantine protocol, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday. Leonard was excused from making the trip with the team earlier in the week to attend to a family matter.Rivers...

Mali opposition says more leaders arrested after mass protest

Malis opposition coalition said security forces detained two leaders of anti-government protests and raided its headquarters on Saturday following violent demonstrations against the president in the capital.Simmering tensions saw small grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020