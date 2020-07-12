Leonard serving quarantine after joining Clippers in Orlando

Kawhi Leonard has arrived in Florida and is serving his quarantine protocol, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday. Leonard was excused from making the trip with the team earlier in the week to attend to a family matter.

Rivers said every player is healthy, "knock on wood," as the four-month hiatus from the coronavirus allowed Leonard (knee) and Paul George (offseason surgery on both shoulders) to rest and recover. Now Rivers has to figure out how much to play his star during the restart and the postseason.

"I don't know that yet," Rivers said about Leonard's playing time. "I think everybody's healthy, that is a great thing. Guys were not as healthy in training camp at the beginning of this year. Now we got Paul George healthy, we have Kawhi healthy, we don't have a guy that's injured right now, knock on wood. Hope that continues," Rivers said.

The Clippers resume the season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Leonard, who is in his first season with the team, was averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 51 games before the pandemic interrupted the season.

The Clippers (44-20) are in second place in the Western Conference and trail the Lakers by 5 1/2 games. --Field Level Media