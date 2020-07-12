Left Menu
Jurgen Klopp not concerned about Firmino's goal drought at Anfield

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said that he is not concerned with the goal drought of Robert Firmino at the Anfield Stadium.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 12-07-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 10:03 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said that he is not concerned with the goal drought of Robert Firmino at the Anfield Stadium. His remarks came as Liverpool had to settle with a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

With this, Liverpool's winning run at the Anfield Stadium came to an end and the side would now not be able to win all home games in a single Premier League season. Firmino has managed to score just eight goals this season, but all of these have come in away matches.

"It cannot become a psychological problem for him because Bobby played an outstanding game today and we don't judge him, so I hope he won't read your newspaper if you make a story of it," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. "We just don't think about it. It's not important who scores. We need Bobby for other things. We need Bobby in exactly the spaces where he was today. We need him as the link-up for all the other things," he added.

In the match against Burnley, Liverpool got its only goal through the header of Andrew Robertson in the first half. While Jay Rodriguez equalised for Burnley in the second half and as a result, Liverpool had to settle for a draw.

Liverpool has already secured the Premier League title as the side has an unassailable 21-point lead at the top. The side will next take on Arsenal on Wednesday, July 15. (ANI)

