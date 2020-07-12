Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's Denly not good enough, says Vaughan

Denly managed 18 and 29 in the first test against the West Indies and has now gone without a fifty in his last eight innings. His Kent team mate Crawley topscored for England with 76 in the second innings and Vaughan said Denly should make room for Root, who missed the Southampton test to attend the birth of his second child.

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 12-07-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 10:10 IST
Cricket-England's Denly not good enough, says Vaughan

England should look beyond Joe Denly but retain Zak Crawley when regular skipper Joe Root returns for the second test against the West Indies, former captain Michael Vaughan has said. Denly managed 18 and 29 in the first test against the West Indies and has now gone without a fifty in his last eight innings.

His Kent team mate Crawley topscored for England with 76 in the second innings and Vaughan said Denly should make room for Root, who missed the Southampton test to attend the birth of his second child. "It's not even a conversation," Vaughan, who captained England in 51 tests, told BBC Sport.

"You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight tests and got hundreds. "He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I'm sorry for Denly - he's just not good enough."

"England have a decision to make on Denly. Crawley surely has to stay in the side," added Vaughan. The test is the first international cricket match after a 117-day absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. England were at 284-8 at the close on the fourth day on Saturday, a 170-run second innings lead over the West Indies.

Crawley refused to be drawn into speculation on the top order for the second test in Old Trafford from Thursday. "That's not my place to say," the 22-year-old said.

"My job is to score runs, and that is what I will try to continue to do as long as I get a chance. "It is for the powers that be to decide," Crawley said.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama is welcome to visit Taiwan, says Foreign Ministry

Taiwan would welcome a visit by exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, its foreign ministry has said, adding that any invitation would be handled under relevant rules if a request to visit is received, reported Radio Free Asia, a U...

Thailand plans Nov human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus in November and are preparing 10,000 doses, a senior official said on Sunday, aiming for a vaccine that could be ready for use by late next year. Fol...

No masks on red carpet as Taiwan logs few cases

Taiwan wrapped up an annual film festival with an awards ceremony on Saturday night as it holds more public events after keeping its coronavirus outbreak to a few hundred cases. Actors and others lined up for photo shoots with no social dis...

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wishes for speedy recovery of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

The French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday joined the list of fans wishing for a speedy recovery of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan after they were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Emmanuel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020