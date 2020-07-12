Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Hurricanes hang on to beat Highlanders

The try could have been have also been called back had Pickerill chosen to review, with Highlanders hooker Ash Dixon shown being held down after being cleared from the ruck and opening the gap for Perenara to waltz through. Hurricanes winger Cobus Van Wyk gave his side a 12-0 lead just before halftime when he tip-toed down the sideline while flanker Devan Flanders increased the advantage to 17-0 when he crossed early in the second half.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 12-07-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 11:04 IST
Rugby-Hurricanes hang on to beat Highlanders

The Wellington Hurricanes established a strong lead and then held on to record their second win in Super Rugby Aotearoa with a 17-11 victory over the Otago Highlanders on Sunday. The home side had built a 12-0 lead by halftime and 17-0 shortly after, but despite dominating possession were unable to pull too far away from the visitors.

Both Highlanders scrumhalf Aaron Smith and Hurricanes inside centre Ngani Laumape had early tries disallowed after referee Brendon Pickerill reviewed video footage and decided other players had created an obstruction for them to score. The home side made good use of the blustery northerly wind to play mostly in Highlanders' territory in the first half.

But it was not until the 28th minute they were able to break down the visitors' defence when captain TJ Perenara exploited a gap close to the ruck. The try could have been have also been called back had Pickerill chosen to review, with Highlanders hooker Ash Dixon shown being held down after being cleared from the ruck and opening the gap for Perenara to waltz through.

Hurricanes winger Cobus Van Wyk gave his side a 12-0 lead just before halftime when he tip-toed down the sideline while flanker Devan Flanders increased the advantage to 17-0 when he crossed early in the second half. Highlanders flyhalf Mitchell Hunt managed to get his side on the board with a 51st minute penalty before Smith crossed, this time legitimately, to drag his side back to 17-8 with about 22 minutes remaining.

Hunt added his second penalty in the final minute of the game to secure a losing bonus point. The Hurricanes host the Auckland Blues next week, while the Highlanders face the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama is welcome to visit Taiwan, says Foreign Ministry

Taiwan would welcome a visit by exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, its foreign ministry has said, adding that any invitation would be handled under relevant rules if a request to visit is received, reported Radio Free Asia, a U...

Thailand plans Nov human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus in November and are preparing 10,000 doses, a senior official said on Sunday, aiming for a vaccine that could be ready for use by late next year. Fol...

No masks on red carpet as Taiwan logs few cases

Taiwan wrapped up an annual film festival with an awards ceremony on Saturday night as it holds more public events after keeping its coronavirus outbreak to a few hundred cases. Actors and others lined up for photo shoots with no social dis...

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wishes for speedy recovery of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

The French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday joined the list of fans wishing for a speedy recovery of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan after they were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Emmanuel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020