West Indies recovers to 143-4, needs 57 more to beat England

Hope played two cover drives for four to ease the early pressure but Wood came into the attack and knocked out Hope's off stump as he tried to hit another and England had the upper hand. Blackwood's half-century settled the West Indies in the second session.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:07 IST
West Indies came through an early wobble to move to 143 for 4 at tea and 57 runs from victory on the final day of the first Test against England on Sunday. Jermaine Blackwood was 65 not out and had revived the tourists with a 73-run partnership with Roston Chase before Chase was out for 37.

Before they came together, West Indies was 27-3 and struggling in pursuit of a target of 200 to take the series lead at the Rose Bowl. Jofra Archer's two early wickets gave West Indies problems in a seemingly straightforward chase. Archer removed Kraigg Brathwaite (4) and Shamarh Brooks (0), and Mark Wood bowled Shai Hope for 9.

West Indies had the added problem of opener John Campbell retiring hurt after being hit on the toe with a yorker from Archer. The West Indies team said Campbell would come out to bat again if needed. The indications were that he might be needed after pace pair Archer and James Anderson pinned the West Indies batsmen down and made it tough going for them at the start of their second innings.

Archer, the fast bowler who was born in Barbados, made the breakthrough in the sixth over when Brathwaite played on. Archer had Brooks lbw in his next over and the victory target didn't seem so easy anymore. Hope played two cover drives for four to ease the early pressure but Wood came into the attack and knocked out Hope's off stump as he tried to hit another and England had the upper hand.

Blackwood's half-century settled the West Indies in the second session. He hit eight fours and was aided by Chase. Chase was caught behind off a mean bouncer to give Archer 3-35 in the second innings but the West Indies fightback was in full flow and that was the only wicket to fall in the second session. Shane Dowrich (15 not out) joined Blackwood to put on an unbroken strand of 43 for the sixth wicket.

West Indies had a minimum of 42 overs left in the last session of the match to make the 57 runs it needed. Archer earlier made 23 with the bat as England was bowled out for 313 in its second innings. Pace bowler Shannon Gabriel finished with 5-75 for the West Indies after collecting the two wickets on Sunday morning that wrapped up the England innings.

England scored 204 in its first innings and West Indies replied with 318. AP KHS KHS KHS.

