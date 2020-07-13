Cardinals owner Bidwill (COVID-19) released from hospital

Left Menu
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has been released from a Rhode Island hospital after being admitted due to the coronavirus. He became ill while spending time on the East Coast over the past few weeks, and the Cardinals announced Friday that he was hospitalized. "This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is," Bidwill said in a statement released Sunday through the organization.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 05:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 05:43 IST
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has been released from a Rhode Island hospital after being admitted due to the coronavirus. Bidwill, 55, was admitted after testing positive last week. He became ill while spending time on the East Coast over the past few weeks, and the Cardinals announced Friday that he was hospitalized.

"This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is," Bidwill said in a statement released Sunday through the organization. "My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased, and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport Hospital. "I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea (Cardinals fans) as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country. I'm very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves."

According to the team, Bidwill has been working remotely since March and hasn't had any in-person contact with coaches, players or football staffers. Earlier in the offseason, the Cardinals made a $1 million donation to Arizona's coronavirus relief fund.

--Field Level Media

