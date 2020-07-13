Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Barrett not the only Blues danger man, says Hurricanes' Smith

Wellington Hurricanes flyhalf Fletcher Smith says they cannot put too much focus on nullifying Beauden Barrett in their Super Rugby Aotearoa match on Saturday as the Auckland Blues have other players who can hurt them.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 13-07-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 07:01 IST
Rugby-Barrett not the only Blues danger man, says Hurricanes' Smith

Wellington Hurricanes flyhalf Fletcher Smith says they cannot put too much focus on nullifying Beauden Barrett in their Super Rugby Aotearoa match on Saturday as the Auckland Blues have other players who can hurt them. Twice World Player of the Year Barrett spent nine seasons with the Hurricanes and would be making his first appearance in Wellington since moving to the Blues this year.

Barrett has been playing fullback for the Blues with another former Hurricane, Otere Black, at flyhalf, giving their side two playmaking options, but Smith said there were numerous other game breakers in the Blues side. "If you focus too much on one player then those other guys can really hurt you," Smith told reporters on a conference call on Monday. "He's an influential player but you can't put too much focus on him."

The Blues suffered their first loss of the domestic Super Rugby competition on Saturday, going down 26-15 to the Canterbury Crusaders, and the Hurricanes could move level with them on 12 points if they pick up the win. The unbeaten Crusaders have 18 points and a bye this week.

Smith added that while the Hurricanes had been beaten twice this year by the Blues, once in Aotearoa and earlier in the wider Super Rugby competition, the team felt they had wasted several opportunities to win both games. "These games do come down to those moments," Smith said.

"If you look at the Crusaders-Blues game, the Crusaders nailed those at the back end of the game and it just shows how important they are."

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Orion delivers network reliability and financial targets

The local electricity distribution company, Orion, delivered on both network reliability and financial targets in its annual results to 31 March, released today.While achieving targeted service levels for customers, Orion also delivered 47 ...

Courgette prices jump 74 percent in June as imports continue to be barred

Courgette prices jumped 74 percent to an all-time high of 21.42 per kilo in June 2020, as imports from Queensland continued to be barred, Stats NZ said today.Overall vegetable prices were up 7.6 percent in June, also influenced by seasonall...

Crown provides loan to Hawke’s Bay Airport to protect jobs

The Crown will provide a loan to Hawkes Bay Airport to ensure it can trade through COVID-19 economic impacts, support the regions recovery and protect up to 200 jobs.The Crown has a 50 percent shareholding in Hawkes Bay Airport Limited HBAL...

Four Māori and Pasifika events to receive $100,000 each

Four celebrated Mori and Pasifika events will receive up to 100,000 each in funding from the new Creative and Cultural Events Incubator fund, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford announced today.The four events that were successful in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020