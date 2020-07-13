Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Rugby-Pacific Islanders eye team in Super Rugby

"We're definitely keen for it." Kilgour did not know the specifics of the plans being discussed but said the team and their investors saw Super Rugby as part of their long-term future. "We had planned to have a MLR team for a number of years and then create a team for either Super Rugby or in Japan," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:58 IST
INTERVIEW-Rugby-Pacific Islanders eye team in Super Rugby

The future of Super Rugby remains under a cloud as COVID-19 travel curbs continue to stymie cross-border contests but the manager of Pacific Islands-focused Kanaloa Hawaii says they have been in discussions about entering a team in the competition.

Kanaloa Hawaii are backed by a group of former All Blacks of Pacific Island heritage and were provisionally approved on Friday to play in North America's Major League Rugby (MLR) competition from next year. Media reports in New Zealand and Australia have suggested a Pasifika team could be included in a revamped Super Rugby competition and Kanaloa Hawaii's General Manager Cam Kilgour told Reuters they had already got the ball rolling.

"We have been in discussions with them for a while," he said by telephone. "We're definitely keen for it." Kilgour did not know the specifics of the plans being discussed but said the team and their investors saw Super Rugby as part of their long-term future.

"We had planned to have a MLR team for a number of years and then create a team for either Super Rugby or in Japan," he said. "It was definitely in our plans. If it has to happen sooner then so be it.

"But there's a lot of water to go under the bridge yet." Super Rugby contracted to 15 teams from 18 in 2018 and has axed the Tokyo Sunwolves for 2021, but Kilgour said Kanaloa Hawaii could leverage the fact that it stood at the intersection of three rugby markets -- Asia, the Pacific and North America.

"Having it based in Hawaii gives it so much real estate power in terms of Japan, Super Rugby and the Americas," he said. "It's smack bang in the middle of the rugby power and something we can benefit from."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59. State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg ho...

FTAs with EU, US, UK, Australia, Canada to help double apparel exports in 3 yrs: AEPC

Implementation of free trade agreements with the US, UK, European Union, Australia and Canada would double apparel exports from the country in three years, AEPC said on Monday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apparel Export Pro...

Sebi invites bids to provide outsourced staff, security guards for office

Capital market regulator Sebi plans to rope in an independent agency to provide contract staff, including receptionist and supervisor, for its office. In addition, the regulator is also planning to hire an agency that will provide security ...

ILS takes major step towards helping in drug formulations for COVID-19

In a major development capable of helping in drug formulations for COVID-19, the Institute of Life Sciences here has successfully established in vitro cultures of the novel coronavirus from the patient samples using vero cells, a top ILS of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020