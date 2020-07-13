Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Big win over Le Havre good preparation for cup finals, says PSG's Draxler

PSG returned to action for the first time in four months following the COVID-19 stoppage and trounced Le Havre in a game played in front of 5,000 spectators. The match served as ideal preparation for the French champions, who are set to face St Etienne and Olympique Lyonnais in domestic cup finals this month before their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in August.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:58 IST
Soccer-Big win over Le Havre good preparation for cup finals, says PSG's Draxler

Paris St Germain showed the right attitude in their 9-0 friendly victory over second-tier Le Havre on Sunday as they prepare for important cup games, according to winger Julian Draxler. PSG returned to action for the first time in four months following the COVID-19 stoppage and trounced Le Havre in a game played in front of 5,000 spectators.

The match served as ideal preparation for the French champions, who are set to face St Etienne and Olympique Lyonnais in domestic cup finals this month before their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in August. "It wasn't a normal match for us because we haven't played for such a long time. I think everybody is happy to be back on the pitch," Draxler said.

"We put in a serious performance which is key with the important weeks that lie ahead of us," the German added. "It's not easy after a long period of time but everyone is here with the right attitude. We are back in training tomorrow to prepare for the two finals and the Champions League. We don't have a lot of time but we will continue to work hard."

Manager Thomas Tuchel was delighted with the result but admitted there would be sterner tests to come. "The team played well in a great atmosphere. It's fantastic, we're happy as it's a great start. No goals conceded and lots of goals scored, it's a good starting point," he said.

"The challenge is to continue on Friday. We will take it step by step but it was a great start." PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions in April after the season was abandoned due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59. State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg ho...

FTAs with EU, US, UK, Australia, Canada to help double apparel exports in 3 yrs: AEPC

Implementation of free trade agreements with the US, UK, European Union, Australia and Canada would double apparel exports from the country in three years, AEPC said on Monday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Apparel Export Pro...

Sebi invites bids to provide outsourced staff, security guards for office

Capital market regulator Sebi plans to rope in an independent agency to provide contract staff, including receptionist and supervisor, for its office. In addition, the regulator is also planning to hire an agency that will provide security ...

ILS takes major step towards helping in drug formulations for COVID-19

In a major development capable of helping in drug formulations for COVID-19, the Institute of Life Sciences here has successfully established in vitro cultures of the novel coronavirus from the patient samples using vero cells, a top ILS of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020