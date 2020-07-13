HRC renews agreement with Alex Márquez till 2022

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has renewed its agreement with Spanish rider Alex Márquez, handing him an extension till the end of 2022. During the 2020 season, the former Moto3 and Moto2 World Champion will race in the premier class aboard his Honda RC213V in the Repsol Honda Team.

After winning the title in the middleweight class, Márquez has a whole season ahead to gain experience and make progress on HRC's long term project, which sees the 24-year old Spanish rider join the LCR Honda Team at the end of 2020. "I am very proud to announce my renewal with Honda Racing Corporation. HRC gave me the opportunity to arrive in MotoGP and I am glad to join the LCR Honda Team at the end of 2020 and compete in a big team with great experience in MotoGP," Márquez said in a statement. "I want to thank HRC and the LCR Honda Team for their trust in me to be able to continue in the Honda family and I will work hard to prove their confidence with results. Now, I am eager to start the season in Jerez and I am completely focused to give my best this year." Expressing his delight at the decision, HRC President Yoshishige Nomura said: "After deep consideration and a thorough analysis of the current situation, we believe Alex has a great opportunity to grow in the premier class with full factory support inside the LCR Honda Team. "We believe that by following this path over the next three seasons, we will achieve the results both HRC and Alex look for." PTI ATK SSC SSC