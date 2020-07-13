Sunset+Vine appointed as host broadcaster for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Left Menu
Following an international tender process, the world-leading sports broadcast production company Sunset+Vine was appointed as host broadcaster for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Birmingham 2022 CWG logo. Image Credit: ANI

Following an international tender process, the world-leading sports broadcast production company Sunset+Vine was appointed as host broadcaster for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. The agreement includes a full-service delivery of every aspect of the Games, including more sports coverage than previous Commonwealth Games.

Over the 11 days of spectacular sporting action, Sunset+Vine will be responsible for filming live coverage of 19 sports; capturing up to 2,000 hours of cutting-edge sporting action; featuring each of the 4,500 competitors taking part in the Games and delivering first-class footage to a global audience of more than 1.5 billion. "Sunset+Vine will also capture footage of the highly anticipated Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as producing additional feature content about the history of Birmingham and the Games," read a statement from the organisers.

Multi-camera footage of the Games will be made available to Rights Holding Broadcasters (RHBs) and distributed to TV channels across the world for a viewing experience to remember. Last month, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has delayed the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games by a day after the coronavirus pandemic had a 'significant impact' on the international sporting calendar. The games will now start on July 28, 2022 and conclude on August 8. (ANI)

