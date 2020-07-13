Left Menu
West Indies skipper Jason Holder has praised team-mate, Jermaine Blackwood, saying that the batsman gives it his all when he crosses the boundary line.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:28 IST
When Blackwood crosses the line, he gives it his all: Jason Holder
Windies skipper Jason Holder (file image). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has praised team-mate, Jermaine Blackwood, saying that the batsman gives it his all when he crosses the boundary line. His remark came as Blackwood played a match-winning knock against England in the second innings of the first Test of the three-match series against England.

Blackwood played a knock of 95 runs as Windies chased down the total of 200 to win the first Test. "Jermaine Blackwood, man. If I had 12 Jermaine Blackwoods, those are the kind of guys you want to step on to a cricket field with. These are team guys, through thick and thin," ESPNCricinfo quoted Holder as saying.

"He's a humble team man, I know when he crosses the line he'll give it his all. I'm not surprised by the comment he made because he is a team man. Sometimes he feels as though he can carry everybody on his shoulders. He's that confident of a player," he added. While chasing 200, West Indies were in a spot of bother at 27/3, but Jermaine Blackwood and Roston Chase steadied the innings for the visitors.

Jermaine Blackwood was dismissed for 95, but Jason Holder and John Campbell took Windies over the line by four wickets. "It's more about trying to manage him (Blackwood) and help him try to understand the different passages of play, where he can be a little bit more collective, where he needs to settle and hang in for a bit before going on the attack again. He is an attacking player, but it's giving him that confidence and support," Holder said.

Blackwood played a knock of 95 from just 154 balls and he was sent back to the pavilion with Windies requiring just 11 runs more for the win. If West Indies manages to win or draw the series against England, the side will retain the Wisden Trophy.

The second Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford from July 16. (ANI)

