Raina, Pant enjoy net session
India cricketers Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina recently hit the nets, resuming practice after the prolonged COVID-19 forced break. Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant too was seen enjoying a net session. All sporting activities came to a complete halt since March owing to the pandemic..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:34 IST
India cricketers Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina recently hit the nets, resuming practice after the prolonged COVID-19 forced break. Following all precautions, both were seen knocking the ball around during the session in Ghaziabad, which has already recorded more than 3000 coronavirus cases.
With this, the two followed in the footsteps of India stars such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. Left-handed batsman Raina shared a video of their practice from his official Instagram handle as well. The 33-year-old Raina captioned the post, "Work hard, Never Give Up & Get rewarded".
Limited overs specialist Raina, 33, last played for India in 2018 in England and has since then struggled to find a place in the team. Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant too was seen enjoying a net session.
All sporting activities came to a complete halt since March owing to the pandemic..
