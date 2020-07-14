Left Menu
Astros place OF Alvarez, RHP Urquidy on IL

Dubin and Garza do not have any major league experience, while Perez has appeared in 13 games over the past two seasons, posting a 6.64 ERA. The Astros did get one bit of good news as right-hander Josh James reported to the team Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 03:41 IST
The Houston Astros placed 2019 American League Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez on the injured list Monday for an unspecified reason. The designated hitter/outfielder was one of five players put on the IL by the team, according to MLB's official transaction report. The list included right-handers Jose Urquidy, Shawn Dubin and Ralph Garza, along with left-hander Cionel Perez. No reason was given for any of the IL moves.

Alvarez and Urquidy have not been with the team since preparations for the truncated 2020 season resumed earlier this month. Urquidy was expected to be a member of the team's rotation. According to the Houston Chronicle, the only reason manager Dusty Baker gave for the continued absence of Alvarez and Urquidy is that it stems from a "condition that prevents them from reporting to the field."

Alvarez, 23, had an impressive start to his major league career, batting .313 in 97 games last season with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs. Urquidy, 25, also was a rookie in 2019, going 2-1 with a 3.95 ERA over nine appearances (seven starts). Dubin and Garza do not have any major league experience, while Perez has appeared in 13 games over the past two seasons, posting a 6.64 ERA.

The Astros did get one bit of good news as right-hander Josh James reported to the team Monday. James, 27, has appeared in 55 games (four starts) over the previous two seasons, posting a 7-1 record with one save and a 4.06 ERA. --Field Level Media

