Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lampard expecting 'reaction' from Chelsea after defeat against Sheffield United

As Chelsea are gearing up for their upcoming clash, manager Frank Lampard said he is expecting players to react to the defeat they suffered against Sheffield United.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:50 IST
Lampard expecting 'reaction' from Chelsea after defeat against Sheffield United
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.. Image Credit: ANI

As Chelsea are gearing up for their upcoming clash, manager Frank Lampard said he is expecting players to react to the defeat they suffered against Sheffield United. Sheffield United defeated Chelsea by 3-0 on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League.

"I do expect a reaction. I always felt that with the squad that we have, with the players that were on loan and are young, that there would be tough times this season. It's important not to wallow in the pit of 'Oh my God, we lost 3-0 to Sheffield United'. The important thing now is how we react and I expect that from the players tonight," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. Chelsea currently has 60 points and are placed on the third place on the Premier League table. However, to remain in the top-four spots, Lampard's men will have to perform well in the remaining games of the season as fourth-placed Leicester City and fifth-placed Manchester United both have 59 points.

Lampard said the club will have to show the quality they have 'shown for big parts of the season'. "We have big personalities, there'll be big personalities in the team tonight. They need to stand up, they need to show the quality that they've shown for big parts of the season. I trust that they will do and because we're at the business end it's very important that they do," he said.

Chelsea will take on Norwich City on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks report from Centre on NGO's plea for help to poor lactating mothers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the Centre on a plea of an NGO seeking monetary reliefs for lactating mothers during the ongoing pandemic situation in the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Just...

Iran executes defense ministry staffer as alleged CIA spy

Iran has executed a former employee of the defense ministry who was convicted of spying on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency, the countrys judiciary said Tuesday. It was the second such execution in the past month. The report said R...

Adityanath asks officials to ensure sanitation drives in public places during weekend curbs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure sanitation drives are undertaken in all markets and public places during the weekend restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. During ...

Virus: Guj HC to hear fresh and urgent matters for next 3 days

With the number of coronavirus positive cases on the premises of the Gujarat high court rising to 17 from seven reported last week, its chief justice on Tuesday ordered listing for hearing only fresh matters of urgent nature from Wednesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020