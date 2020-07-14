Left Menu
Development News Edition

I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line: Blackwood

I wasn't thinking about the hundred, I was just thinking about winning the game for my team." The right-handed batsman, who has scored 1469 runs in 29 Tests for England so far, acknowledged the confidence shown by his captain Jason Holder and coach Phil Simmons. Coming to bat with West Indies tottering at 27-3, Blackwood rode his luck and guided his team closer to the target before a moment's lapse of concentration saw him hit straight to Jimmy Anderson at mid-off in the 61st over.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:13 IST
I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line: Blackwood

He missed out on a well-deserving century during the opening Test against England but West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood is more disappointed about not being able to stay till the target was achieved. Blackwood scored a match-winning 95 in the second innings as West Indies claimed a four-wicket win over England on Sunday. He was dismissed with his team just 11 short of the target of 200. The 28-year-old has an impressive record against England, averaging over 50 and his only century -- an unbeaten 112 -- also came against the English team in Antigua in 2015.

"I was very disappointed in myself when I got out at that stage of the game," Blackwood, who had scored 187 runs with a top score of 79 not out during his last tour of England, told the Jamaica Observer. "It was very emotional for me when I got out, not because I got out, it was because I didn't take my team across the line. I wasn't thinking about the hundred, I was just thinking about winning the game for my team." The right-handed batsman, who has scored 1469 runs in 29 Tests for England so far, acknowledged the confidence shown by his captain Jason Holder and coach Phil Simmons.

Coming to bat with West Indies tottering at 27-3, Blackwood rode his luck and guided his team closer to the target before a moment's lapse of concentration saw him hit straight to Jimmy Anderson at mid-off in the 61st over. "When you know that the captain has all confidence in you it just makes you feel good. I know Jason from way back from my Under-15 days, so he knows what I'm capable of doing," he said.

"At no point in time when I was going to bat in the second innings I felt pressure. Just before I went out to bat, the coach (Phil Simmons) and the captain both told me just to play my natural game, but just be selective." The second Test begins at Old Trafford on Thursday..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks report from Centre on NGO's plea for help to poor lactating mothers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the Centre on a plea of an NGO seeking monetary reliefs for lactating mothers during the ongoing pandemic situation in the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Just...

Iran executes defense ministry staffer as alleged CIA spy

Iran has executed a former employee of the defense ministry who was convicted of spying on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency, the countrys judiciary said Tuesday. It was the second such execution in the past month. The report said R...

Adityanath asks officials to ensure sanitation drives in public places during weekend curbs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure sanitation drives are undertaken in all markets and public places during the weekend restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. During ...

Virus: Guj HC to hear fresh and urgent matters for next 3 days

With the number of coronavirus positive cases on the premises of the Gujarat high court rising to 17 from seven reported last week, its chief justice on Tuesday ordered listing for hearing only fresh matters of urgent nature from Wednesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020