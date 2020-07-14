Soccer-Multescu takes charge of Dinamo, 39th coaching contract

Gheorghe Multescu was appointed coach of Dinamo Bucharest on Tuesday, starting his fourth spell at the cash-strapped Romanian club and his 39th managerial job. Former Dinamo midfielder Multescu, 68, has been coaching since 1985, leading more than a dozen Romanian teams as well as clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Multescu, who replaced Adrian Mihalcea, will try to lift Dinamo out of the relegation zone. The Bucharest-based side is the second bottom of the standings, five points from safety. Dinamo is one of the two most successful clubs in Romania alongside bitter city rivals Steaua. They have won 18 league titles and 13 domestic Cups and reached the 1984 European Cup semi-finals.