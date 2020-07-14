Eagles re-sign OT Peters to play guard

Jason Peters is back with the Philadelphia Eagles, who signed the 38-year-old left tackle to a one-year deal on Tuesday. Peters, 38, has started 140 games in 11 seasons in Philadelphia but the Eagles are planning to use him at right guard to replace injured Pro Bowler Brandon Brooks.

For now, the plan is to use 2019 first-round pick, Andre Dillard, at left tackle. Brooks, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is out for the season with a torn Achilles. The Eagles announced the deal Tuesday morning via social media.

Per multiple reports, Peters' contract can be worth up to $6 million. According to NFL Network, he has told friends, "If Tom Brady can play into his 40s, I can play into my 40s. I feel great."

Peters missed three games to injury last season and nine games in 2017, but he has started 98 of a possible 112 games since 2013. He missed the entire 2012 campaign after rupturing his Achilles tendon twice during the offseason. A nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Peters last made the Pro Bowl in 2016. He has allowed three sacks in each of the last two seasons, according to STATS, about in line with his career average.

The Eagles announced in March that the sides had mutually agreed to have Peters hit free agency. He played last season on a one-year, $5.5 million contract. The Eagles acquired Peters from the Buffalo Bills in 2009.

