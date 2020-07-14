Left Menu
Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Panarin finalists for Ted Lindsay Award

Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Panarin finalists for Ted Lindsay Award
The award, which was formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the league as voted by the members of the NHL Players' Association. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon and New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin were named finalists for the 2019-20 Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday. The award, which was formerly known as the Lester B. Pearson Award, is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the league as voted by the members of the NHL Players' Association. The winner will be announced during the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

All three players are seeking their first Ted Lindsay Award. MacKinnon was a finalist in 2017-18, while this marks the first nomination for both Draisaitl and Panarin. Draisaitl, 24, won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games. The Oilers centre led the NHL in points per game (1.55), assists (67), power-play points (44) and average ice time among forwards (22:37). He tied Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak for first in game-winning goals (10).

MacKinnon, 24, led the Avalanche in goals (35) and points (93) in 69 games. He finished fifth in the NHL points race, third in even-strength points (62) and fourth in power-play points (31). Panarin, 28, led all NHL players in even-strength points (71), tied for second in assists (63) and tied for third in scoring with 95 points in 69 games. Panarin's point total was 20 more than the Rangers' next leading scorer (Mika Zibanejad, 75).

