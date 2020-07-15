Left Menu
Blues' Perunovich agrees to terms on entry-level deal

Blues' Perunovich agrees to terms on entry-level deal
Reigning Hobey Baker Award winner Scott Perunovich agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues. Perunovich, who is eligible to join the Blues in the 2020-21 season, won the award as the nation's best men's ice hockey player in April.

A defenseman with Minnesota Duluth, Perunovich led the National Collegiate Hockey Conference with 40 points (six goals, 34 assists) and was named NCHC Player of the Year. Perunovich was selected by the Blues in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

