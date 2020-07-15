Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he has invited Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akinfenwa to their Premier League title parade shortly after sending the forward a congratulatory message for sealing promotion to the Championship.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 11:02 IST
Soccer-After message, Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he has invited Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akinfenwa to their Premier League title parade shortly after sending the forward a congratulatory message for sealing promotion to the Championship. After Wanderers beat Oxford United in the League One playoff final at Wembley on Monday to secure their place in the English second-tier for the first time, Akinfenwa had joked in his post-match interview that Klopp could "hit me up on WhatsApp".

The German manager had responded with a video message and said during a news conference on Tuesday that Akinfenwa would also be part of their title celebration when it happens. "When it's possible, in the future ... he is invited for the parade, 100% ... I saw he was sitting in the team meeting in a Liverpool kit, which I thought was really funny," Klopp said.

"I watched the game ... yes he responded, he sent a video back," Klopp added, without giving details. "At least a few things in life should stay private. It was nice, he was obviously really happy." Following Monday's game, Akinfenwa had reflected about his journey from being "technically unemployed" after helping AFC Wimbledon reach English soccer's third tier in 2016 to being promoted to the Championship with Wanderers four years later.

"I just enjoy these kind of stories ... as a player I was in similar situations," Klopp said. "Football meant everything to me before somebody thought 'it's worth giving him some money for it', and that has never changed. "I always will love this game because you can fulfil your own dreams, it just depends on the dreams."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki to proactively recall 1.3 lakh units of WagonR, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for WagonR 1 litre manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno petrol manufactured between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019. The recall...

Zoya Akhtar, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' cast gets nostalgic as film clocks nine years

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reminisced about shooting for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with a throwback picture as the film clocked nine years on Wednesday. Zoya took to Instagram to post the picture featuring her, and the three lead actors of the fi...

Skill is timeless; It keeps getting better with time and it makes you different from others: PM Modi at Skill India event.

Skill is timeless It keeps getting better with time and it makes you different from others PM Modi at Skill India event....

The mantra to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to skill, re-skill and upskill, says PM Narendra Modi at Skill India event.

The mantra to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to skill, re-skill and upskill, says PM Narendra Modi at Skill India event....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020