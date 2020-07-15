Left Menu
Rugby League-NZ Warriors look for loans with four players to return home

The Warriors will farewell Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa from their Central Coast base in New South Wales state on July 27. The players had intended to return to New Zealand after Sunday's match against Cronulla Sharks unless the NRL succeeded in securing travel exemptions for their families to enter Australia, the club said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:04 IST
The New Zealand Warriors will be left scrambling for loan replacements in the National Rugby League with four players set to return home from Australia at the end of the month to reunite with their families. The Warriors will farewell Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a, Agnatius Paasi, and King Vuniyayawa from their Central Coast base in New South Wales state on July 27.

The players had intended to return to New Zealand after Sunday's match against Cronulla Sharks unless the NRL succeeded in securing travel exemptions for their families to enter Australia, the club said on Wednesday. "Due to the unavailability of flights, the four players will now remain with the team another week until after the encounter with the Sydney Roosters on ...July 25," it said in a statement.

The Warriors have been based in Australia due to travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Forward Leivaha Pulu left the Warriors two weeks ago to return home for family reasons.

Warriors CEO Cameron George supported the players' decision. "When we traveled to Australia we promised the players everything possible in our control would be done to secure travel exemptions for their families to join them there," he said.

"Ultimately the decision lies with government agencies to approve the applications the NRL made on our behalf. "There hasn't been any sign of a favorable result, which we accepted was always a possibility."

The Warriors, 13th of 16 teams with a 3-6 record, have suffered a slew of injuries since the competition resumed in late-May after a two-month suspension due to COVID-19. They have already drafted in Penrith forward Jack Hetherington on loan and hope other clubs will offer players.

"We've just got to continue to work with the active lists that are out there and see whether we can get the right person to come and help," George told reporters.

