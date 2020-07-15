Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League summer transfer window to run from July 27-Oct. 5

The Premier League said on Wednesday that the 2020 summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 and close on Oct. 5, with a domestic-only window for English Football League (EFL) clubs until Oct. 16. The league made the announcement after all shareholders agreed on the dates.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:37 IST
Soccer-Premier League summer transfer window to run from July 27-Oct. 5

The Premier League said on Wednesday that the 2020 summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 and close on Oct. 5, with a domestic-only window for English Football League (EFL) clubs until Oct. 16.

The league made the announcement after all shareholders agreed on the dates. It added that the transfer window was subject to the approval of FIFA. The window, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent late finish to the season, opens one day after the completion of the top-flight campaign.

"Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from Oct. 5, closing 1700 BST on Oct. 16," the league said in a statement. "During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations). No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period."

World soccer governing body FIFA had said in April that it would be flexible with transfer windows and allow them to be moved "so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season." Clubs had been previously granted a one-day window to register new players on July 1.

"But clubs have been announcing new signings for the 2020-21 campaign. No signings announced after July 1 will be registered by the Premier League until the beginning of the summer 2020 transfer window," the league said. "So any new signings will only be able to play in 2020-21."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No time frame for any possible Apple appeal, EU Commission says

The European Commission could not say on Wednesday how long it might take to decide whether or not to appeal an earlier court tax ruling on iPhone maker Apple, a spokeswoman for the EU executive told reporters.Regarding the time that is nec...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnsons decision to ban Huawei from Britains 5G network, a remark that London brushed off and Beijing said proved the British move was political. Johnson on Tuesd...

PM pitches for 'action-oriented' agenda at EU-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for bringing out an action-oriented agenda to further expand ties between India and the 27-nation European Union within a stipulated time frame. In his inaugural remarks at the 15th EU-India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020