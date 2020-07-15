Left Menu
Development News Edition

England drop Joe Denly for 2nd Test as Joe Root returns from paternity leave

Ahead of the second Test against West Indies, England skipper Joe Root, who returned from paternity leave after missing the first game, on Wednesday said Joe Denly will miss the game as he failed to convert opportunities.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:08 IST
England drop Joe Denly for 2nd Test as Joe Root returns from paternity leave
England Test skipper Joe Root. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the second Test against West Indies, England skipper Joe Root, who returned from paternity leave after missing the first game, on Wednesday said Joe Denly will miss the game as he failed to convert opportunities. England are trailing by 1-0 in the three-match series as they lost the opening, under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, by four wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

England have yet to confirm their match-day squad, with all 21 players obliged to remain within the team environment due to the bio-secure arrangements for the series. The right-handed batsman Denly just scored 18 and 29 runs in the inaugural game of the series.

"Joe is someone that's done a fantastic job for us over a period of time, and I think he'll be just as frustrated as anyone that he's not managed to quite convert those opportunities," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying. "But certainly the door's not closed. He's been a big part of our squad for some time now. He gets if he gets an opportunity to come back again, then I'm sure he'll be desperate to take it," he added.

The second Test match between England and West Indies will be played at the Old Trafford from Thursday, July 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president turns attention to cartel-plagued states

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador is travelling to three of Mexicos most violent states this week to counter what many call a hands-off strategy toward drug cartels that has exacerbated tensions with state governors. A surge in cartel kil...

WB Governor to visit village of Jawan Rajesh Orang

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet the family members of Jawan Rajesh Orang, one of the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15, a Raj Bhavan statement...

Corp Affairs Min challenges NCLT order in Delhi Gymkhana Club case

The corporate affairs ministry, which is seeking to takeover the management control of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT against a ruling in the matter. In an order passed in June, the Nati...

Guj govt says COVID-19 death rate down to 1.5 pc from 6.5 pc

Even as the increase in coronavirus cases in Gujarat continues unabated, the state government on Wednesday claimed the situation was improving as the death rate has come down to 1.5 per cent. Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Deputy Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020