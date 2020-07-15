Left Menu
Ban on saliva use won't matter with Kookaburra balls as it doesn't swing much: Brett Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has said that the saliva ban would not matter when matches are being played with the Kookaburra ball as it does not naturally swing much.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:59 IST
Former Australian pacer Brett Lee (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has said that the saliva ban would not matter when matches are being played with the Kookaburra ball as it does not naturally swing much. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had recently banned the use of saliva on the ball as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 and many former players have suggested using alternatives on the ball to make the contest between bat and ball more even.

"I think it is definitely a disadvantage to the bowlers. Maybe the other option was to test all the players before they go out on the field and only allow the ones that are cleared to take part in the game. I do not think it matters with the kookaburra ball as it has not been swinging recently much anyway," Lee told ANI. The former Australian pacer also said that reverse swing will not come into play much because of the saliva ban.

"Yes, I do not think we are going to see any reverse swing or little anyway because of the saliva ban," Lee said. International cricket resumed last week with England and West Indies facing each other in a three-Test series. The first match was won by West Indies by four wickets and many people raised questions over the performance of pacer James Anderson.

Anderson looked quite rusty and was not seen producing the swing he normally does. However, Lee said that one should not be critical of Anderson as it was the first match for England after a very long time. "He (Anderson) is one of the best bowlers in the world in terms of pacers so I don't think we could be too hard on him. Maybe he did not have the best match but he is still a real asset to England," Lee said.

Lee recently came on board as a brand ambassador for SportsAdda. SportsAdda is a platform that will provide all updates, insights, and statistics related to cricket, kabaddi and football. "In Brett Lee, we not only have an athlete who has plied his trade at the highest level, but also one of the most passionate, smart, and revered names in cricket," SportsAdda's spokesperson, Ashish Rana said.

Commenting on the tie-up, Lee said, "As a former cricketer, I cannot stress enough on the importance of a great partnership. So, I am excited and honoured to partner up with the SportsAdda team." "Winning was always the ultimate goal for me but having fun on the cricket field as well as off it was just as important. Part of the reason why I hopped on board SportsAdda is the culture of being the industry leaders at delivering sports content, but also making it fun and engaging for our rapidly-growing fan base. I have had a taste of what's in store and I cannot wait to get started," he added.

Lee played 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is for Australia, managing to take 718 across all formats. Along with Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar, Lee was viewed as one of the fastest bowlers to ever play the game. (ANI)

