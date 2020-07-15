Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-IOC remains "fully committed" to staging Olympics in 2021

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:10 IST
Olympics-IOC remains "fully committed" to staging Olympics in 2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

"We remain fully committed to celebrating Tokyo 2020 next year in July and August," Bach told reporters in a conference call. "The first priority is above all the safety of all participants... For this reason we are working on multiple scenarios, as we don't know the health situation one year from now." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Disney World's last two theme parks reopen to visitors

Days after reopening two theme parks amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, Walt Disney World on Wednesday welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks that had been shuttered since March because of the new coronavirus. The Florida...

Pilot betrayed party: Cong leader

Former AICC secretary Moolchand Meena on Wednesday slammed dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, saying he betrayed the party despite being given position and respect. His rebellion despite the fact that he was given everything by the ...

UP's COVID tally reaches 41,383; death toll mounts to 1,012

Twenty-nine more people died of COVID-19, while 1,659 more tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a health department official said. The toll due to the disease rises to 1,012 with the tally reaching 41,383. Additi...

COVID-19: India, EU vow to enhance cooperation on health security, pandemic crisis response

India and the European Union on Wednesday resolved to intensify cooperation on health security and pandemic crisis response, particularly linked to the COVID-19 outbreak, while stressing the importance of stepping up collaboration in ensuri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020