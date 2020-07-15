Report: Jaguars unwilling to deal DE Ngakoue

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been unwilling to trade disgruntled and franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning, hours before a key deadline. Franchise-tagged players -- even if traded to another team -- have until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to reach long-term agreements or else play the 2020 season on the one-year, franchise tender.

Schefter reports that while a long-term deal would be "challenging," Ngakoue has had contract discussions with multiple teams, who have said Ngakoue is flexible about either signing an extension or playing on the tag. But the Jaguars' unwillingness to deal Ngakoue is the primary holdup, per the report. Ngakoue, 25, has been quite vocal about his desire to be traded, including lashing out at the team's ownership on social media in March. He has yet to sign his tender, which is worth $17.8 million for 2020, but he would have to sign it in order to be traded.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell acknowledged after April's draft that he had listened to calls about Ngakoue but added, " weren't even really able to get an offer." "So, I think his options are very limited at this point in time," Caldwell said at the time. "We'll welcome him back with open arms when he's ready to come back and we look forward to it."

Ngakoue, a third-round pick in 2016, had eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in 15 games last season. Through 63 career games, he has 37.5 sacks, 85 QB hits, 42 tackles for loss and 14 forced fumbles. --Field Level Media