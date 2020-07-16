Left Menu
Reports: Jaguars resisting offers for DE Ngakoue

Wednesday afternoon, the deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to a long-term contract passed, meaning any team acquiring Ngakoue would not be able to sign him beyond 2020. Schefter reported that Ngakoue has had contract discussions with multiple teams, who had said Ngakoue was flexible about either signing an extension or playing on the tag.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been unwilling to trade disgruntled and franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning, hours before a key deadline. Wednesday afternoon, the deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to a long-term contract passed, meaning any team acquiring Ngakoue would not be able to sign him beyond 2020.

Schefter reported that Ngakoue has had contract discussions with multiple teams, who had said Ngakoue was flexible about either signing an extension or playing on the tag. But the Jaguars' unwillingness to deal Ngakoue was the primary holdup, per the report. NFL Network reported later Wednesday that Jacksonville has turned down multiple offers for Ngakoue, including one involving a Pro Bowl player who the Jaguars don't believe would fit their system.

Ngakoue, 25, has been quite vocal about his desire to be traded, including lashing out at the team's ownership on social media in March. He has yet to sign his tender, which is worth $17.8 million for 2020, but he would have to sign it in order to be traded. Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell acknowledged after April's draft that he had listened to calls about Ngakoue but added, " weren't even really able to get an offer."

"So, I think his options are very limited at this point in time," Caldwell said at the time. "We'll welcome him back with open arms when he's ready to come back and we look forward to it." Ngakoue, a third-round pick in 2016, had eight sacks, 15 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in 15 games last season. Through 63 career games, he has 37.5 sacks, 85 QB hits, 42 tackles for loss and 14 forced fumbles.

--Field Level Media

